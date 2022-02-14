-
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says city leaders across the country need to encourage police to de-escalate during protests, work with protest leaders and…
-
Mayor Greg Fischer has announced a more thorough review of sexual assault allegations against Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison, and has…
-
Mayor Greg Fischer announced the immediate end of the city’s curfew Thursday afternoon after he said he’s heard concerns from law enforcement and…
-
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is throwing his support behind Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who entered the crowded race late last…
-
Union leaders responded Monday morning to Mayor Greg Fischer’s request that workers agree to a pay freeze in the next fiscal year, as Louisville tries to…
-
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is continuing his push for the local option sales tax, which would let communities vote on temporary sales tax increases to…
-
Though the effort for a local option sales tax lacks support from principals in the General Assembly, Mayor Greg Fischer and other leaders from Kentucky's…
-
The mayors of Lexington and Louisville believe Kentucky needs a local option sales tax to stay competitive. The tax is levied temporarily to finance…
-
The mayors of Kentucky's two largest cities and other community leaders will call for legislative action to address rising pension costs and how they are…