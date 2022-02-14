Green River Dam

-
A Bowling Green microbrewery is teaming up with Western Kentucky University and two non-profit groups to celebrate conservation efforts in southern…
The removal of a dam along the Green River in Edmonson County began Tuesday, and will continue over the next few weeks.Once the dam is removed, the…
A bill transferring control of infrastructure on the Barren and Green rivers to local communities has passed the U.S. Senate. Majority Leader Mitch…
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has proposed removing a dam on the Green River near Mammoth Cave National Park.The Daily News reports a study includes…