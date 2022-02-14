-
Kentucky farmers will soon be getting crops reports they use for market information and to make decisions about spring planting. The U.S. Department of…
-
The partial government shutdown that had furloughed some 800-thousand employees is a stark reminder to workers that a regular paycheck is not a guarantee.…
-
-
The partial shutdown of the federal government is affecting families depending on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program program, or SNAP.…
-
Police in Kentucky were called to a protest by a group of federal government workers at a field office for Sen. Mitch McConnell.The protestors arrived at…
-
-
-
The partial federal government shutdown is sending unpaid workers across the country to food pantries as they struggle to pay essential household bills.…
-
Workers at federal prisons in Kentucky are among those feeling the financial pressure of the partial federal government shutdown. A nurse who works at a…
-
A federal judge is delaying a lawsuit seeking to overturn Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s Medicaid changes. Judge James Boasberg granted the Department of…