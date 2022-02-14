Govenror Beshear

-
A Democratic super PAC that was active in last year’s governor’s race is taking part in legislative races this fall. The Kentucky Family Values super PAC…
Governor Steve Beshear has followed through on his promise to set up a state-run health insurance exchange in Kentucky. The Affordable Care Act requires…
Gov. Steve Beshear is creating an independent panel to review deaths and serious injuries in case of child abuse and neglect. Beshear issued an executive…
Gov. Steve Beshear has reappointed David Karem as chairman of the Kentucky Board of Education. Karem is a former longtime state senator from…