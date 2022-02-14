gay marriage

-
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky says lawyers for the couples who sued to be issued marriage licenses in Rowan County are seeking to recover…
Lexington Mayor and U.S. Senate candidate Jim Gray says the Kentucky Farm Bureau should change its policies that oppose same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ…
A federal judge awarded a team of Kentucky attorneys more than $1 million for their role in the landmark United States Supreme Court case that struck down…
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis continues to deny marriage licenses to couples, one day after the Supreme Court refused to stay a decision ordering her to do…
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis will have to resume issuing marriage licenses while she is being sued by four local couples who were denied licenses,…
A Kentucky county clerk who objects to same-sex marriage will not have to issue marriage licenses while she takes her case to a federal appeals…
Rowan County has filed a response to a lawsuit against the county and its clerk, Kim Davis, who stopped issuing marriage licenses after the Supreme Court…
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul doesn't know whether county clerks in his home state have a constitutional claim to religious liberty in defense of their…
Dora James, the Western Kentucky Regional Organizer of the Fairness Campaign, led the 50 or so people at the Federal courthouse in downtown Bowling Green…
WKU Constitutional law scholar Dr. Patty Minter says she wasn't surprised by Friday's ruling, she's just surprised it happened so fast. "The court and…