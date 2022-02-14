-
Members of the Tennessee Board of Pharmacists will be discussing additional measures the state could take in regulating compounding pharmacies in the wake…
-
The recent national outbreak of fungal meningitis has taken an especially strong toll on Tennessee. Despite the fact that other states reported more…
-
The number of fungal meningitis cases in Tennessee is rising again. Four more infections related to a tainted batch of spinal steroids have been reported…
-
Members of Tennessee's Board of Pharmacy recently revoked the license of the Massachusetts pharmacy linked to a deadly meningitis outbreak, but a review…
-
Nearly 150 patients exposed to potentially contaminated steroid injections in Tennessee were given medicine that was well past the normal shelf life. The…
-
A forensic pathologist says an autopsy shows a southern Kentucky judge’s death was linked to tainted steroid shots at a Tennessee clinic. George Nichols…
-
Tennessee's chief medical officer says the rate of new infections of deadly fungal meningitis appears to be declining in the state where it was first…
-
Tennessee is reporting another increase in the number of people diagnosed with fungal meningitis. A state health department spokesman says 63 people have…
-
The Centers for Disease Control reported seven new cases of fungal meningitis, one in Tennessee, which brings the nationwide case count to 203. The CDC…
-
The Centers for Disease Control reports that the number of rare fungal meningitis cases in Tennessee has increased by five more cases to 44, but the…