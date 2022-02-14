Ft. Campbell

-
The Army’s first automated flight of an empty Black Hawk helicopter took place at Fort Campbell over the weekend and on Monday. The UH-60 aircraft was…
The hospital on post at Fort Campbell has been full of COVID patients, and most are unvaccinated. That’s despite a mandate for all soldiers.Active-duty…
An Army special operations soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has died following a helicopter crash in Iraq.The Defense Department says Taylor Galvin,34,…
More than $1 million in weapons parts and sensitive military equipment was stolen out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and sold in a vast black market, some of…
Kentucky officials say they have completed work on the largest non-utility solar array in the state.The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says the 5…
Dozens of soldiers who have been serving in Africa are returning to Fort Campbell.The Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line said 130 soldiers assigned…
Some 100 Fort Campbell soldiers in the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team ‘Bastogne’ are returning home Wednesday from…
Dozens of 101st Airborne Division soldiers are back at Fort Campbell after a nine-month deployment to Iraq.The post says about 170 soldiers from…
A coalition of security forces, led by the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, have begun an offensive to retake a stronghold of the…