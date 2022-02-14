-
An organization that helps assist young people in southern Kentucky who are victims of abuse and neglect is looking for volunteers.Court Appointed Special…
-
Child advocates in Kentucky say a new federal law aims to help at-risk families and prevent youth from entering the foster care system.While it doesn't…
-
Kentucky is hoping to keep more kids at home with their families whenever possible — even when previously they might have been removed because of abuse or…
-
Kayden is an energetic five year old—though he’ll tell you he’s actually five-and-a-half. He lives in Russellville with his sister, Kaleigh, their…
-
Somerset is the site of a forum this week that will address concerns related to children and families involved in Kentucky’s foster care system.The forum…
-
The public is being asked to weigh in on Kentucky’s foster care and adoption system that has ballooned to include more than 9,000 children. The state’s…
-
In a legislative committee hearing on Monday, Kentucky health officials outlined the daunting task of trying to find permanent homes for children in the…
-
A sweeping bill that would overhaul Kentucky’s foster care and adoption system is nearing final passage in the state legislature.A key part of House Bill…
-
The state will begin compensating Kentuckians who serve as foster parents to children they’re related to after a federal court ruling last fall.The change…
-
Kentucky's Republican governor said he terminated a $240,000 no-bid contract for a state "adoption czar" because it was not worth it to keep him on the…