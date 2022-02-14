-
Four people have died from the flu in Kentucky since August. State officials say all those people had other health conditions, and hadn’t received the flu…
Kentucky health officials want to avoid a repeat of last year’s flu season that reached an epidemic level. The flu virus killed 325 Kentuckians and…
Health officials in Lexington and Louisville are urging people who haven't gotten flu shots to get vaccinated.A statement from the Lexington-Fayette…
Even though it’s late in the season, the number of flu cases is on the rise in Kentucky. State health experts are still encouraging vaccination.For the…
With the holiday season often comes an increase in the number of flu cases across Kentucky. Over the last week state officials report rates of the flu…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Kentucky has spent five weeks at its highest level of flu, which is far more than last year. That…
Tennessee's county health department clinics are now offering free flu vaccines to people of all ages until supplies are depleted.The state Health…
Kentucky health officials say flu cases are being seen earlier this year. State epidemiologist Dr. Kraig Humbaugh says it's hard to predict if that could…