The Federal Emergency Management Agency is extending a deadline for Kentucky residents to apply for flood recovery assistance.Affected counties have filed…
Eastern Kentucky’s water problems are well documented, but for Pike County, some help may be on the way. The county’s two Appalachian Regional Commission…
Elaine Tanner lives with her life partner, Jimmy Hall, at the head of Mill Creek in Letcher County, Kentucky. Jimmy is a sixth-generation Letcher…
President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky following February winter storms that left more than 150,000 thousand…
Heavy rains have again caused major flooding in parts of eastern Kentucky, a region that has suffered three floods in just a little over a year. The high…
Katrina Bostrin had never seen the lake come up that quickly before. She’d lived in Jackson, the county seat of Breathitt County, Kentucky, on and off…
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear used his regular media briefing on coronavirus Tuesday to also provide an update on flooding that struck parts of the…
Kentucky is under a state of emergency due to heavy weekend rainfall. Some areas have recorded more than five inches of rain, prompting road closures,…
A new analysis of flooding risk that accounts for the effects of climate change finds many more homes in Appalachian communities in Kentucky, Ohio and…