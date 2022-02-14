-
Kentuckians who can’t afford to have their criminal records expunged, or cleared, can now ask a court to waive those fees. That change could have a big…
-
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is wading into a precedent-setting legal battle to determine if the fees associated with expunging a criminal…
-
A bill that would automatically clear the criminal records of people acquitted of committing a crime unanimously passed out of a legislative committee on…
-
The Kentucky legislature has voted to expand the state’s law that allows people to clear some Class D felonies from their records after a five-year…
-
A series of reports from The Pew Charitable Trusts that focuses on access to the ballot box said Kentucky lawmakers are showing increased interest in…
-
An event this week in Bowling Green is aimed at giving past criminals a second chance while filling a few thousand job vacancies in the region. An…
-
The majority whip of the state Senate says he wants to expand Kentucky’s felony expungement law to allow people convicted of selling small amounts of…
-
Kentuckians with certain Class D felony convictions are now eligible to apply to clear their criminal records as long as they have stayed out of trouble…
-
Gov. Matt Bevin has signed a bill that will allow some Class D felonies to be cleared from criminal records five years after a sentence is completed.The…
-
Kentuckians who have committed certain felony offenses would be able to clear their records under a bill that passed the state Senate Tuesday. The bill’s…