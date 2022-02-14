feeding kentucky

-
Kentucky Farms to Food Banks Starts Season with Solid Budget to Buy 'Ugly Produce' and Protein ItemsA perfect appearance isn’t everything when it comes to produce. The Kentucky Farms to Food Banks program proves that by purchasing what's affectionately…
-
The pandemic has caused thousands of people across Kentucky, and the nation, to lose their jobs and struggle to keep food on the table. Emergency food…
-
Hunger in Kentucky is increasing as COVID-19 precautions have shut down most businesses, while senior citizens and others with underlying medical…
-
Kentucky’s Farms to Food Banks program increased the types of produce purchased from farmers in 2019.It also began a new project to freeze some items that…
-
A new report shows the 2019 Summer Food Service Program served 3.2 million meals to Kentucky children. Those meals were served at schools, in buses…
-
The Map the Meal Gap 2019 report by Feeding America shows that Kentucky has more than 650,000 residents who are food insecure.A food pantry in Bardstown…
-
Kentucky farmers have until April 5 to sign up with the Farms to Food Banks program if they want to sell produce that’s not considered ‘picture perfect’…