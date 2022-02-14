-
The 7th Annual Owensboro Pride Picnic is returning to Daviess County on Sunday, June 25, for the first time since the pandemic began.Organizer Emma Latta…
-
A Fairness Ordinance failed to pass the Daviess County Fiscal Court at its Thursday meeting. The ordinance would have offered legal protections for…
-
Kentucky’s first anti-discrimination law protecting gays, lesbians, and transgender individuals was approved 20 years ago by the city of Louisville,…
-
The head of Daviess County government says he now supports giving civil rights protections to the LGBTQ population. Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says his…
-
Henderson is one step closer to becoming the 11th Kentucky city with a law that bans discrimination against the LGBTQ community when it comes to…
-
City leaders in Henderson will vote Tuesday on a measure that would extend civil rights protections to members of the LGBTQ population. The city…
-
The final reading of an LGBTQ protection measure known as a Fairness Ordinance at Tuesday's Bowling Green City Commission meeting failed on a 3-2 vote.It…
-
A western Kentucky town may repeat history by passing a Fairness Ordinance. A public meeting will be held in Henderson on Monday evening to gauge interest…
-
The first reading of an ordinance that would provide greater protections for LGBTQ individuals failed to pass the Bowling Green City Commission at its…
-
The Bowling Green City Commission is set to hear the first reading of a set of civil rights measures known as a "fairness ordinance" at its meeting…