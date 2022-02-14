-
Louisville Metro workers repainted the parallel yellow lines outside the doors to the downtown EMW Women’s Surgical Center to be more narrow Wednesday…
-
A federal judge has ruled that Louisville Metro Government can create a buffer zone in front of the downtown EMW Women’s Surgical Center, Kentucky’s only…
-
Despite social distancing orders from the governor and public health officials, protesters are continuing to gather outside a Louisville abortion clinic.…
-
Abortion rights supporters are renewing an effort to get a safety zone — keeping the entrance clear of protesters — in front of Kentucky’s lone abortion…
-
Lawyers for Kentucky’s only abortion clinic and Planned Parenthood on Thursday grilled a state official during the second day of a licensing battle taking…
-
An anti-abortion group has dropped its challenge of a federal restraining order that keeps it from blocking the entrance to the only clinic still…