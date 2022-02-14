-
Two priorities of Kentucky lawmakers will spill over to the so-called veto period of the 2013 legislative sessions after the issues could not be resolved…
-
A bill allowing electronic voting for military members overseas has cleared the state House after amendments were added to allow for the electronic return…
-
As the 2013 legislative session winds down, the top priorities for each chamber are still stuck in the process and not yet law.House Bill 1 would reform…
-
Kentucky military personnel could get their election ballots electronically—but the ballots would have to be printed and returned to county clerks via…