At the age of 107, Marguerite Carter played the piano in her Allen County home earlier this month. That alone is pretty amazing, but try living through…
Kentucky now has more than 400 COVID-19 vaccination sites, but many elderly, disabled, or low-income residents don’t have transportation to get the…
The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations is ramping up quickly across Kentucky, with large regional centers and pharmacies providing more access.But one of the…
The Bingocize program based at Western Kentucky University has been awarded a federal grant of $504,000 to expand into 60 additional Certified Nursing…
A new study found that Kentucky is the worst state in the nation to retire. The study by the personal finance website WalletHub is based on factors…
Nearly 100 volunteers will fan out across the Green River area of Kentucky on Oct. 22 to deliver bags of groceries to more than 500 low-income seniors.The…
A new study by the personal finance website WalletHub finds that Kentucky’s two largest cities are not the best places to retire. The WalletHub survey…
Earlier in June, a Hodgenville nursing home was the last of three in Kentucky operated by Signature Healthcare to stage a play guided by a team of…
The new Webster County Senior Center opens June 19 and will offer expanded services to elders in the community.The new senior center in the town of Dixon…
Gene Emerson is a gregarious character — but he wasn’t always this way. In 2003, his wife of 42 years died.“I had a couple of bad years after I lost my…