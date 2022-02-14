-
George Floyd was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, a cold and faraway place from the vantage point of Harlan County, Kentucky. But…
Katrina Bostrin had never seen the lake come up that quickly before. She’d lived in Jackson, the county seat of Breathitt County, Kentucky, on and off…
Members of an Illinois-based animal protection group say one of their members was assaulted and another was driven off the road recently after confronting…
Heavy rains caused extensive flooding across eastern Kentucky this week, and city and county officials say it could take weeks to fix some of the…
In one of his first community meetings since taking office, Gov. Matt Bevin spoke Friday with residents in Hazard about the decline of the coal industry…
Sen. Mitch McConnell is campaigning for re-election in Kentucky's coal country, blaming the loss of thousands of industry jobs on President Barack Obama's…
Alltech is investing about $24 million in a new Eastern Kentucky facility to help shore up economic development in the area.Touted by Gov. Steve Beshear…
An Eastern Kentucky farmer’s market has become the first in the state to be designated a “Summer Feeding Site” by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.As…
Congressman Hal Rogers and Governor Steve Beshear have announced the creation of a 15-member executive committee to lead their SOAR initiative. They held…
A health department has confirmed flu cases in eastern Kentucky and is urging people in the community to get vaccinated. WYMT-TV reports the flu cases…