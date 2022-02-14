-
As the general election nears, many Kentuckians are choosing to cast their ballots by early in-person voting that began Oct. 13, and runs through Nov. 2.…
Christian County Clerk Mike Kem in western Kentucky has already seen COVID-19 enter his doors — three of his employees are currently isolated with the…
Tuesday is the first day of early voting in-person voting in Kentucky.Warren County residents showed up steadily starting Tuesday morning at the Southern…
Kentuckians lined up at polling places across the state on Tuesday, the first day of early-in person voting.All voters are eligible to cast ballots early…
Kentucky voters who requested an absentee ballot for the November election can return them by mail or in secure drop boxes.Henderson County has one drop…
The deadline is Oct. 9 for Kentucky voters to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.Barren County is seeing a smooth process with…
The coronavirus pandemic has forced elections officials to expand options for voters in November’s general election. This means you will have more ways to…
Counties across Kentucky are making plans for early in-person voting that begins Oct. 13. Election officials are required to follow federal guidelines for…
Kentucky election officials are encouraging voters to cast their ballots early—either by mail, or at in-person polling places that will open in…
A bill to allow no-excuse early voting in Kentucky is dead for this year. Legislation proposed by Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes cleared the…