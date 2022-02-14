-
A total of 18 Tennessee school districts have joined litigation against the largest vaping company in the country. They’re expecting settlement money from…
-
Louisville has filed a lawsuit against Juul Labs, Inc., the largest manufacturer of e-cigarette and vaping products.Mayor Greg Fischer said the suit was…
-
-
Kentucky’s Department for Public Health announced Tuesday that it is now investigating 25 cases of a lung disease associated with vaping. One case has…
-
Kentucky is investigating one potential case of a mysterious vaping-related lung illness that’s linked to a nationwide outbreak, the state’s Cabinet for…
-
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky says a new law that went into effect this year has helped increase the number of schools in the state that are now…
-
Indiana has one of the highest smoking rates in the country -- nearly one in five Hoosiers smoke. Now, a new statewide policy makes it easier for smokers…
-
Communities across Kentucky will join a national event on March 20 aimed at discouraging the use of e-cigarettes and tobacco.National 'Kick Butts Day' is…
-
A bill that would ban the use of tobacco products on public school grounds across the state is making a last-minute bid in the Kentucky legislature after…
-
A bill that would ban tobacco products and vaping in Kentucky public schools passed through a state House Committee Thursday.Republican Rep. Kim Moser…