drug treatment

-
Once people realized that opioid drugs could cause addiction and deadly overdoses, they tried to use newer forms of opioids to treat the addiction to its…
-
Twice a day, Angela and Nate Turner of Greenwood, Ind., put tiny strips that look like tinted tape under their tongues."They taste disgusting," Angela…
-
Kentucky is undergoing rapid changes in how it treats drug offenders.A growing number of communities are offering needle exchange programs for IV drug…
-
Health care claims for people with opioid dependence diagnoses rose more than 3,000 percent between 2007 and 2014, according to an analysis of insurance…