The long hot, dry spell is pushing parts of Kentucky into more severe drought conditions.The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet and the state’s…
Kentucky’s wildfire season has only just begun and already fires are scorching parts of the state including a popular tourist attraction at Red River…
A level one drought issued for Kentucky last month has been lifted due to the recent rainfall. Drought and high winds contributed to wildfires in eastern…
The excessive heat and drought in Kentucky this summer have drawn natural disaster area designations for seven counties. Surrounding counties are also…
While the recent rain in our listening area is certainly a welcome sight for farmers, it comes too late to save the crops that have already been…
Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear's office says another 68 counties have been declared primary disaster areas due to damage from drought. U.S. Agriculture…
For burley tobacco farmers in Kentucky and Tennessee, an average crop being forecast is a big relief. A few weeks ago, the crop was on the brink of ruin…
The drought that has impacted so many parts of region is also presenting major challenges to livestock producers. The lack of corn crop this year has led…
The brutal weather this summer throughout the Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee region is leading to dire consequences for farmers and consumers. Some corn…
A combination of scorching heat and drought is starting to raise anxiety levels about water supplies in some parts of Kentucky as demand grows to keep…