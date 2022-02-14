-
The Environmental Working Group (EWG) released updates to its Tap Water Database on Wednesday. The environmental health nonprofit’s database makes public…
In December, Kathy Fletcher, a lifelong Martin County, Kentucky, resident and mother, found her water was shut off.When it came back on, something was…
"You seen that one with the tombstone up there?" seven-year-old Timothy Easterling asks, looking toward the grass just uphill from his home. "That's my…
Kentucky’s Public Service Commission released results of a months-long investigation into high rates of water loss in certain rural water districts. The…
The new film “Dark Waters” depicts the real-life story of the 20-year battle waged by attorney Rob Bilott against chemical giant DuPont.We meet Bilott,…
Half of all the public drinking water systems tested in a new report from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet are showing evidence of PFAS…
Communities across the Ohio Valley are among an estimated 2 million Americans that do not have consistent access to clean drinking water and basic indoor…
Tap water delivered by more than 2,000 water systems across the Ohio Valley contain pollutants, many harmful to human health, even though they mostly meet…
Executives from three major chemical companies — DuPont de Nemours, Inc., The Chemours Company and The 3M Company — testified for the first time to…
If you don’t know exactly where the Tompkinsville water plant is you probably won’t be able to find it. I drive past a high school, over a bridge and take…