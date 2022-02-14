-
Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District seat has been held by Republicans for the past 24 years. Four Democrats are running for the chance to unseat…
Democrats trying to unseat Republican Congressman Andy Barr all embraced progressive policies like expanding health care, gun control and legalizing some…
So far, nine Democratic members of the Kentucky House of Representatives have announced they won’t seek re-election to the Republican-dominated chamber…
Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear says the national Democratic Party is paying the price for not putting enough resources into winning Congressional and…
As the Democratic National Convention wraps up, Kentucky Democrats are trying to present a more unified front for President Barack Obama. In this year’s…