-
More Than Half of Kentucky School Districts Still Requiring Masks, Despite Reprieve from LegislatureMasking requirements are staying in place for many Kentucky school districts, despite the General Assembly revoking a statewide mask mandate for school…
-
Warren County Public Schools is facing the challenge of an increasing number of students in COVID quarantine, along with a shortage of bus drivers.Less…
-
As Kentucky students prepare to return to in-person classes after the past year’s turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a western Kentucky school…
-
A custodian for Daviess County Public Schools is the winner of the 2021 Fred Award, given in recognition of exceptional service to students and…
-
After a tumultuous year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky school districts are preparing for a more traditional in-person setting as the new…
-
As schools across Kentucky plan to welcome students back for in-person learning during the new academic year, many districts are scrambling to hire…
-
The Owensboro and Daviess County school boards will meet Thursday afternoon to consider the districts' plans to return to a five-day schedule of in-person…
-
The isolation and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 is stressful for adults, but it can be even more upsetting for young people.The Henderson County school…
-
Schools across Kentucky are shut down for the remainder of the academic year because of COVID-19, and most students are adapting to virtual learning.But…
-
Educators from Owensboro and Daviess County public schools are spearheading a new statewide organization to expand classroom instruction for English…