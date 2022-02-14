-
The U.S. Forest Service has marked and illegally sold thousands of trees in excess of its own plans for the Daniel Boone National Forest, according to a…
-
Kentucky coal helped fuel the state’s prosperity for generations, but production is down, mines are going bankrupt or sitting idle and the state is left…
-
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul introduced an amendment granting authority to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to sell off an unspecified amount of Daniel…
-
The National Forest Service has proposed allowing more commercial logging in the Daniel Boone National Forest than it has in over a decade.The logging…
-
A rapidly spreading fungal disease affecting bats has been discovered in Daniel Boone National Forest.The U.S. Forest Service says white-nose syndrome was…
-
The U.S. Forest Service has dropped a proposal for commercial logging in a section of the Daniel Boone National Forest over concerns about the potential…