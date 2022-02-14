Criminal Justice Reform

-
The Kentucky Supreme Court will decide whether local jails are allowed to bill people for incarceration costs, even if they are later cleared of…
Leading criminal justice officials and reform advocates in Kentucky are backing a new push to reform cash bail during the next legislative…
A new report ranks Kentucky 9th in the nation for the rate at which counties hold residents in local jails. The state-by-state analysis aims to provide a…
Everyone experiences prison time differently. To Sarah Perrine, who received a ten year sentence for a host of drug-related charges, it ended up being a…