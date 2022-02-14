-
Unofficial results show Kentucky voters will again approve the constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law, aiming to expand and ensure rights for crime…
Everyone experiences prison time differently. To Sarah Perrine, who received a ten year sentence for a host of drug-related charges, it ended up being a…
Former Hopkinsville High School Band Director Jordan Seth Peveler has been indicted on four counts of rape, four counts of sodomy and unlawful transaction…
The Kentucky Supreme Court has unanimously ruled against “Marsy’s Law,” a proposal that would have enshrined a new list of rights for crime victims in the…
The seven people found dead in Sumner County over the weekend include the father, mother and uncle of the suspect.The other four victims' relationship to…
The Office of the Kentucky Attorney General is again receiving widespread reports of a scam involving so-called “suspended” Social Security numbers.The…
For the first time since 2012, Kentuckians will vote in a referendum to amend the state Constitution. Voters will decide on Tuesday whether or not to…
Catherine Milliner’s grandson Tony died when he was four years old. Her daughter’s boyfriend was charged with murdering the toddler. And as a three-year…
Prosecutors won't yet seek attempted murder charges against the 15-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting spree at Marshall County High School and will…
For one week last spring, as Louisville led the world in mourning Muhammad Ali's death and celebrating his life, not a single person died in a hail of…