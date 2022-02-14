-
It’s been three months since the CDC recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. After high demand initially, vaccinations have slowed…
-
The pandemic has upended our lives in many ways, and perhaps no one knows that better than parents of school age children.The Omicron variant of the…
-
As the spring semester begins at Western Kentucky University, President Timothy Caboni will be on the sidelines. In a social media post Tuesday, Caboni…
-
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says he may issue an executive order that would expand eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots. The federal government has…
-
Governor Andy Beshear says a growing number of vaccinated Kentuckians are contracting COVID-19, highlighting the importance of getting a booster…
-
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported on Monday that more than 20% of all COVID-19 cases in October were among people who were fully vaccinated. Those cases…
-
Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear said some vaccinations in Kentucky have likely been overcounted due to reporting that counted numbers twice. On Monday,…
-
Secretary for Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra appealed to Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday. Speaking at a health policy…
-
A southern Kentucky health department is among the many groups across the nation preparing to give COVID-19 booster shots later this year.The U.S. Surgeon…