coronavirus vaccine

COVID-19 in Kentucky is back on the rise with some of the highest numbers of new cases the state has reported since October. The state reported more than…
A federal judge in Kentucky has temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors.The ruling is a preliminary win for…
A new coronavirus variant, first discovered in South Africa, has begun to spread around the globe. Vaccine producers say they're working to get ahead of the new strain.
A major hospital system that mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees is reporting a nearly 100% compliance rate with the requirement. Baptist…
The FDA on Friday granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots. The boosters have already been available for people 65 and older and to high-risk adults.
Quite a few Tennessee counties are still reporting almost no children under 12 taking the newest COVID vaccine. Through Tuesday evening, 18 counties had…
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday that dramatically expands the eligibility criteria for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine…
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 15,163 Kentucky children received their first dose in the first full week that COVID-19 vaccinations were open to 5- to-…
