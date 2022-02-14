-
A bill banning newly elected Kentucky constables from exercising police powers passed out of a Kentucky House committee Wednesday. Constables have a long history of controversy in Kentucky, including questionable arrests, dangerous high-speed chases and criminal charges of their own.
-
A bill requiring constables to receive training before they can wield police powers narrowly advanced on the second-to-last day of this year’s legislative…
-
Kentucky lawmakers who advocate abolishing the office of constable are emboldened by a new report from the state justice cabinet calling for just that.…
-
A Senate bill that would give county governments more control over constables could have enough support to become law. Originally, both chambers pursued…