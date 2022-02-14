-
As protests against racism continue in cities around the globe, a statue of Jefferson Davis has been removed from the rotunda of the Kentucky State…
-
A group called ‘Paducah Residents’ has started an online petition seeking the removal and replacement of Confederate monuments in the city and the…
-
The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to back Mayor Jim Gray’s plan to move two Confederate statues from the old historic…
-
There is still no specific timeline in place for moving the 121-year-old Confederate Monument currently standing near the University of Louisville…
-
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's public art commission is holding a public meeting about relocation sites for a Confederate monument near the University of…
-
A judge says Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer can remove a confederate monument near the University of Louisville campus.The mayor and U of L President James…