-
A new analysis of flooding risk that accounts for the effects of climate change finds many more homes in Appalachian communities in Kentucky, Ohio and…
-
Snow is melting faster in Kentucky as warmer average winters bring about fewer days of snow cover, according to State Climatologist Stuart Foster.Foster,…
-
Kentucky Mesonet at WKU has moved to a new location in Bowling Green. The mesonet is an expanding statewide network for weather and climate data.Kentucky…
-
The long hot, dry spell is pushing parts of Kentucky into more severe drought conditions.The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet and the state’s…
-
The current hot, dry spell has put some of Kentucky’s 120 counties in “moderate drought” conditions. That’s having an impact on the state’s agriculture…
-
The number of sweltering summer days will only increase as climate change takes its toll on Kentucky, according to a study released Tuesday.To understand…
-
The stripes kind of look like those old packs of Fruit Stripe bubble gum. Each stripe represents a year. The colors, shaded from cool navy to scarlet,…
-
Kentucky has just 12 years to drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels to do its part to save the planet from the worst impacts of climate change,…
-
Thursday is the first official day of summer in theory, but in practice Kentuckians have already been feeling the heat.Warmer days and longer summers are…
-
The Kentucky Mesonet is adding its 70th station created through a partnership with the Pulaski County community. The new weather station will be located…