-
The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 may be given to children ages 12 to 15. Kentucky is preparing…
-
Obesity is on the decline among Kentucky toddlers whose moms get food assistance from a federal program, according to a new report out Thursday from the…
-
A new report ranks Kentucky in the top 20 for states with the most underprivileged children.The commonwealth has the highest percentage of maltreated…
-
An annual report measuring the health and well-being of Kentucky children shows progress in nine categories, including the number of children without…
-
Kentucky is hoping to keep more kids at home with their families whenever possible — even when previously they might have been removed because of abuse or…
-
An annual report measuring the health and well-being of Kentucky children shows progress in nine different categories, including the teenage birth rate,…
-
The state will begin compensating Kentuckians who serve as foster parents to children they’re related to after a federal court ruling last fall.The change…
-
Reports of child abuse and neglect in Kentucky have increased by about 55 percent in the past four years. A child is at higher risk for developing a…
-
Kentucky’s children have experienced--on average-- more Adverse Childhood Experiences than children nationwide. An Adverse Childhood Experience, or ACE,…
-
At 14, Donna Pollard’s anger and outbursts landed her in a youth behavioral facility in Southern Indiana.There, she met a 29-year-old man who counseled…