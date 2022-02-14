-
Lawmakers say they want to do more to prevent child abuse in Kentucky after years of troubling reports ranking the state as one of the worst for child…
For the third year in a row, Kentucky ranks first in the nation the for the rate of child abuse, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human…
Kentucky isn’t releasing data on the status of thousands of abused and neglected children who were removed from the home of their biological parents,…
Experts say the COVID pandemic is a “perfect storm” for child maltreatment. High unemployment, widespread social isolation, and rising rates of substance…
To slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear and other public officials are asking Kentuckians to maintain strict social distancing and stay…
Boyle County student Brooklyn Rockhold and her mother and brother endured abuse from her biological father for years. This week, she testified in front of…
A jury has acquitted a Kentucky man who was accused of killing his 4-year-old foster son.News outlets report the Elizabethtown jury returned the verdict…
A new report paints a sobering picture when it comes to child abuse and fatalities in Kentucky. In 2016, the most recent year for which data was…
Reports of child abuse and neglect in Kentucky have increased by about 55 percent in the past four years. A child is at higher risk for developing a…
A report from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services shows most of the children who were abused or neglected in the past year suffered at the…