Chief Justice Minton

Kentucky’s court system has remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but its operations look very different. Judicial centers are limiting…
Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton has removed a judge presiding over a lawsuit between Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear and Gov. Matt Bevin’s…
The chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court says there’s a growing movement across the nation to reform the pre-trial justice system. John Minton, Jr.…
The agency that runs Kentucky’s court system has “disorganized and unchecked leadership” and “pervasive lack of accountability” according to a special…
Kentucky’s joining a national effort to reduce the number of people held in jail during pretrial. In Kentucky, counties pay the cost of housing inmates…
Instead of tackling a comprehensive plan to reshuffle judgeships around Kentucky to alleviate overworked judges, the state legislature is poised to pass a…
Evidence in Louisville criminal cases will no longer be available for public scrutiny, according to a new rule approved by Kentucky Chief Justice John…
The chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court wants lawmakers to increase salaries for judges, clerks and non-elected Judicial Branch employees in an…