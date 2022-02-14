Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

-
Nursing homes and their residents are vulnerable to serious harm as the coronavirus spreads, and federal data show that infection control has been a…
Six people in Kentucky have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, but Gov. Andy Beshear expects that number could change ‘dramatically’ once private…
Kentucky is investigating one potential case of a mysterious vaping-related lung illness that’s linked to a nationwide outbreak, the state’s Cabinet for…
The Centers for Disease Control reported seven new cases of fungal meningitis, one in Tennessee, which brings the nationwide case count to 203. The CDC…
The Centers for Disease Control reports that the number of rare fungal meningitis cases in Tennessee has increased by five more cases to 44, but the…
A central Kentucky health official says a case of human West Nile virus has been confirmed in Bourbon County. Bourbon County Health Department Director…