All residents of Kentucky’s 5th largest county should have access to reliable, high-speed internet by the end of next year. A ribbon-cutting was held on…
The beginning stages of a plan to bring high-speed, reliable internet access to homes and businesses is underway in Kentucky. The General Assembly this…
Lawmakers hurried bills dealing with school choice, broadband funding and tax breaks for data centers through the Kentucky legislature ahead of Gov. Andy…
After an extraordinary inauguration ceremony marked by heightened security and coronavirus safety measures, President Joe Biden started his first day in…
The KentuckyWired broadband project continues to crawl towards completion, but officials estimate it won’t start generating revenue for the state until…
The internet has been restored at all 172 of Kentucky’s school districts and the state Department of Education headquarters in Frankfort after a statewide…
The KentuckyWired broadband internet network has passed a major milestone, with data now flowing through a segment that connects the state’s most populous…
In a conference hall in Pikeville, Kentucky, this September, Gov. Matt Bevin led an eager audience in a countdown. When the audience reached “One!,” a map…
Vivian Livingood is the mayor of Gilbert, a southern West Virginia town of under 500 people that has struggled for years without reliable internet.…
The troubled Kentucky Wired broadband initiative received another public lashing on Thursday as state legislators weighed in on a scathing audit of the…