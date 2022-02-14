-
Investigators from the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee say that a Louisville woman lied about being the author of an anonymous letter that included sexual…
-
The Senate's majority leader, insisting his chamber won't be irreparably damaged by the bitter fight over new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, is…
-
Tennessee’s Democratic U.S. Senate nominee said Friday he supports Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.Former Governor Phil Bredesen…
-
-
-
-
Mitch McConnell says that sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have been brought forward “in an irregular manner,”…
-
-
-