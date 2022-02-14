-
After multiple delays, potential jurors arrived at the downtown Louisville courthouse Tuesday morning for the start of the criminal trial of former police…
-
Former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison claimed in a March police interview that the shooter had an AR-15 rifle and he thought fellow officers…
-
Former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison entered a plea of not guilty in his initial court appearance before a Jefferson County judge Monday…
-
Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that Brett Hankison is getting fired after the chief found he “displayed an extreme indifference to the value…