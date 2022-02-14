-
The Bowling Green Police Department honored Ret. Chief Doug Hawkins on his last day Friday with a luncheon at the SOKY Marketplace Pavillion.Local law…
-
By now, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery have become household names. The deaths of the three Black individuals have sparked days of nationwide…
-
The mayor of Bowling Green says the city continues to examine how it conducts hiring for all of its departments.The move was prompted by a federal…
-
A man wanted in the cold case killing of his wife in south-central Kentucky has been captured in Mexico. Prosecutors took out a warrant last year,…
-
Bowling Green police continue their search for a suspect following a deadly armed robbery in the city early Monday morning.The shooting happened just…
-
Bowling Green police received a call of a robbery in progress inside the First Security Bank on Chestnut Street Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say a man…
-
Just after noon Wednesday, Bowling Green police say a white male entered the Fairview Avenue branch of American Bank & Trust, displayed a weapon and…
-
Police in Bowling Green have charged a man with with murder in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in the street of a residential…
-
Two WKU football players are recovering after being wounded by gunshots outside a bar. A statement from the school's athletic department says defensive…