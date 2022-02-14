-
Kentucky hit a major milestone on Monday when the one-millionth vaccine was administered during a ceremony at the state Capitol. With an increasing supply…
Refugee resettlement in Kentucky has been significantly lower over the past 12 months than what was seen during the previous federal fiscal year. The…
South central Kentucky is expected to have 22,000 open jobs in the next five years. That’s going to intensify the current shortage of workers in the state…
A refugee resettlement agency in Bowling Green is seeking private funds to educate refugees on reproductive health. There’s been an increase in refugees…
The Islamic Center in Bowling Green is sponsoring a first-of-its-kind Unity Festival Friday. The Islamic Center hopes the event will bring local officials…
An event celebrating refugees in Bowling Green will feature some new faces and voices this year. Up to 10 high school students will take the stage…
Tuesday marked the end of the first year at Kentucky’s first stand-alone international high school, located in Bowling Green, a refugee resettlement area.…
Students at Kentucky’s first international high school are preparing to finish their first semester. Gateway to Educational Opportunities International is…
The director of the Bowling Green International Center says some in the community continue to express concern about President-elect Donald Trump’s…
The leader of the Bowling Green International Center says he hopes President Obama will announce that undocumented immigrants in the U.S. will not face…