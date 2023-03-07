International Center of Kentucky breaks ground on new facility in Bowling Green

The International Center of Kentucky has broken ground on a new facility that will provide expanded resources and job training for the refugee population in the Bowling Green region. The International Center opened in 1981 and works to resettle immigrants and refugees in southern Kentucky.

The expansion will allow the organization to offer more resources and training to the immigrant and refugee community in the Bowling Green area. The additional resources will include computer literacy programs that will prepare immigrants with U.S. citizenship tests and the education system, job training, and new partnerships with local businesses for immigrants seeking employment.

Albert Mbanfu, the Executive Director of the International Center, said that the expansion is exciting for the refugee community across Southern Kentucky.

“Today is a big day,” Mbanfu said. “We have been planning programs to add on to what we already have at the International Center but we were limited by the space. So with this building on the way we’ll expand and bring in many more programs.”

Plans are already in place to expand a program aimed at helping victims of human trafficking according to Mbanfu.

Mbanfu was joined by members of the board of directors at the International Center, Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott, and Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, and various members of the refugee community during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Construction on the new facility will begin immediately and is expected to be completed within six months.

According to Mbanfu, the long-term mission of the International Center is to continue to offer resources and awareness for the refugee community in the region.

“The goal for the International Center for the next five years is to make sure our presence is felt in all of Warren County and Southern Kentucky,” Mbanfu said. “We will be able to have programs that will have impact in other communities other than Bowling Green.”