An estimated 26,500 people turned out for Owensboro’s annual outdoor bluegrass music festival.The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum released figures…
After years of planning, the new Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro is inviting the public to celebrate the grand opening Saturday, Oct.…
An attraction newly two decades in the making comes to fruition with this week's opening of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro. The…
John Prine Headlining Master Musicians Festival in Somerset, Which Will Feature Two Stages This YearA two-day outdoor music festival in Somerset is celebrating its 25th year with an American musical legend.Singer-songwriter John Prine is the headlining…
A new museum honoring ‘The Father of Bluegrass’ opens April 20 in Bill Monroe’s hometown of Rosine. The museum that’s been a long-time dream of the Ohio…
The small community of Rosine in Ohio County now has high-speed Internet thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The new service has…
The 14th annual ROMP festival attracted a record-breaking 26,000 people to the four-day bluegrass music event in Owensboro, Kentucky from June 21 - 25.…
A training center for adults with disabilities in Owensboro is consolidating services at its Henderson location in February. The Sandefur Training Center…
It's an estate sale for the ages. Stuff belonging to Bill Monroe, the "Father of Bluegrass," is on sale this weekend just outside of Nashville. As the…
Ohio County is home to Bill Monroe, the man known as Father of Bluegrass music. His hometown is preparing to kick off a campaign to raise a half-million…