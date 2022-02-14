-
Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam announced Thursday he is not running for the U.S. Senate.Haslam, who was openly contemplating a senate bid, had been…
Gov. Bill Haslam wraps up eight years in office at the end of this week. His tenure has been marked by some nationally recognized successes — like…
Recent high school graduates in Tennessee are already allowed to attend community college at no cost. Now Gov. Bill Haslam is looking to expand the…
Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is calling on Donald Trump to step down as the party's presidential nominee for his recently released comments about…
The sponsor of a resolution to require Tennessee to sue the federal government over its refugee resettlement program is unhappy with Republican Gov. Bill…
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is questioning the need for a special legislative session related to the bathroom use of transgender public school…
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has signed legislation that allows mental health counselors and therapists to refuse to treat patients based on religious…
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett does not plan to run for governor in 2018.Hargett was among several Republicans included in early speculation…
Tennessee's governor is asking a federal judge to put her ruling requiring the state to recognize the marriages of three same-sex couples on hold while a…
