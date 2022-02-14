-
Gov. Steve Beshear has signed an executive order that will couple the state's career and technical schools under the Department of Education. The goal is…
-
Some county officials in Kentucky are criticizing Governor Steve Beshear's authorization of more than $4 million from coal tax revenue to provide college…
-
Governor Beshear will call a special session of the Kentucky legislature Monday to allow lawmakers to consider a transportation budget that would provide…
-
Governor Steve Beshear says the problems with Kentucky’s new Medicaid Managed Care system will be resolved. Beshear pushed for the managed care system…