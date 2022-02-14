-
After nearly a year of disruptions from COVID-19, a school system in southern Kentucky is returning its youngest students to a full schedule of in-person…
-
A group of about 70 teachers, parents and other area residents rallied in downtown Bowling Green to voice their opposition to President Trump’s pick for…
-
The superintendent of Barren County Schools says he would be willing to consider the idea of year-round school.The concept has come up recently following…
-
Education officials in south-central Kentucky say cuts are likely as the school district faces a budget shortfall of nearly $1 million.The Glasgow Daily…