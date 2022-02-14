-
Community bail funds would be considered illegal under a bill being considered in the Kentucky General Assembly. Charitable bail organizations take…
The Kentucky Supreme Court will decide whether local jails are allowed to bill people for incarceration costs, even if they are later cleared of…
Leading criminal justice officials and reform advocates in Kentucky are backing a new push to reform cash bail during the next legislative…
Kentucky’s chief justice of the Supreme Court says he expects bail reform to come up again in the state legislature. John Minton Jr. says the current…