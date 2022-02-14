-
Community bail funds would be considered illegal under a bill being considered in the Kentucky General Assembly. Charitable bail organizations take…
-
Leading criminal justice officials and reform advocates in Kentucky are backing a new push to reform cash bail during the next legislative…
-
Kentucky’s chief justice of the Supreme Court says he expects bail reform to come up again in the state legislature. John Minton Jr. says the current…
-
A Kentucky policy institute is pushing state lawmakers to address criminal justice reform during the next legislative session. The left-leaning Kentucky…