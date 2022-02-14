-
Kentucky-based manufacturers and global companies with facilities in the Bluegrass State are accelerating production of components for electric vehicles.…
The GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant, which is the only facility in the world to produce the Corvette, has temporarily suspended production due to a parts…
Automakers across the Ohio Valley are temporarily closing their plants in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the big three U.S.…
General Motors workers in Kentucky and seven other states are transitioning from temporary to permanent employment. The automaker announced on Wednesday…
As a national strike against General Motors enters a fifth week, the broader costs of the work stoppage are being felt in Kentucky, but not to the same…
Automotive manufacturing leaders met in Kentucky to discuss how changes in U.S. trade policy under President Trump affect the industry and its growing…
The Ohio Valley’s auto manufacturing industry is growing increasingly nervous about the Trump administration’s trade policy. First came tariffs on steel…
Toyota said Monday it is investing $1.3 billion to retool its sprawling factory in Georgetown, Kentucky, where the company's flagship Camry sedans are…
Gov. Steve Beshear said Monday he wants Kentucky to be as synonymous with the auto industry as Detroit.The Democratic governor announced the formation of…
Ground was broken Wednesday for the Warren County-based Kentucky Transpark's fifth speculative building in the past seven years.All four previous…