Some of the biggest challenges facing young adults are finding a job and a place to live.This is especially true for those on the autism spectrum. A new…
Ground was broken Monday for a residential complex in Bowling Green that will provide living, working, and recreational space to adults on the autism…
There’s an endless stream of advice online about how to make friends as an adult. The listicles and blog posts often mention that it’s harder for…
An Owensboro nonprofit that serves people with developmental disabilities is suspending its autism program. The CEO says the autism program will undergo a…
WKU Public Broadcasting is launching a unique work study initiative aimed at WKU college students on the Autism Spectrum. The David Brinkley Student…
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposed budget recommends eliminating state funding for 70 programs. One of those is a volunteer program that serves…
A University of Kentucky professor has been awarded an $800,000 grant for research into autism therapies. The Herald-Leader says the grant is to develop…